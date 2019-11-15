Warmer Friday, but temps dip over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it's still chilly out there this morning, it's much more in line with average as opposed to the record-breaking cold we've had the last few mornings.

Sunshine returns today along with another boost in the temperature. Highs near 50 degrees? That will feel practically balmy compared to recent cold.

But the milder air won't last. Temperatures will take another dip this weekend. Saturday looks chilly with highs in the 30s and a gusty breeze.

While we're keeping the forecast dry this weekend, there is a big storm lurking offshore. It will start to approach Connecticut Monday. Right now it looks like most of the storm will stay out over the ocean with some fringe effects here in the form of showers and a breeze Monday - Tuesday. But it's worth watching in case that changes in the days ahead. There's a similar scenario to watch Wednesday into Thursday. At least next week looks a lot warmer than this week is!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder and windy. High: Mid-upper 30s. Feels like 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Breezy, showers. High: low-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Big offshore storm, chance showers. High: Near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

