Water main break in South Windsor closes towns buildings, affects close to 400 homes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 12-inch water main break in the area of 1162 Ellington Road (Rt 30) have made a significant impact on daily operations in the town South Windsor Friday.

Officials say Town Hall and the Library will be closing due to lack of water.

According to MDC, approximately 400 residences and several local businesses have been or will be affected by the shutdown.

South Windsor Police said on Facebook, traffic will be one lane on Ellington Road near Governors Hwy and water will likely be off from Governor’s Highway to Town Hall for six to 10 hours during repairs.

MDC confirmed the main was shut down at approximately 11 a.m after being installed in 1965.

Several adjacent water mains are also affected by the shutdown as follows:

8-inch Mains on Foster Road, Burgess Road, Victoria Woods Lana, Arrowwood Circle and Deming Street

4-inch mains on Pepperbush Way and Shadybush Lane

Both an 8-inch and 12-inch main on Sullivan Ave.

Repairs are expected to be completed between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday evening.