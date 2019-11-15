× Windsor woman arrested, charged with stealing over $25,000 from South Windsor organization

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Windsor woman was arrested after an investigation into a theft complaint from a local club in South Windsor.

Police say the investigation started in April 2019 when a local club reported that 33-year-old Ashely Womack had taken money from the organization.

According to police, the club documented their losses as over $25,000.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Womack was arrested on Thursday morning.

She is charged with Larceny in the 1st, and was held on a $75,000 bond.