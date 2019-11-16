East Windsor police charge son with murdering his father

EAST WINDSOR — Police have arrested a local man and charged him with murdering his 73-year-old father last month.

Police found Halsey Hesse Jr. in the kitchen of his Fairway Drive home on October 9th, dead from multiple stab wounds.

On Friday night, police arrested 40-year-old Gabriel Hesse at his home on South Main Street and charged him with murder. He is being held on $2,000,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday in Enfield Superior Court.

Police have not provided any information on a possible motive for the murder.