What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Friends, family mourn gymnast who died after accident

Posted 5:02 PM, November 16, 2019, by

MILFORD — Friends and family have gathered to mourn the death of a college gymnast from Connecticut who died after a training accident.

The Connecticut Post reports that more than 200 people attended a private funeral service for Melanie Coleman on Saturday at St. Mary Church in Milford. Crowds watched as a silver-blue coffin topped with white flowers was carried from the church after the service.

The Southern Connecticut State University gymnast suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at a facility in Hamden on Nov. 8. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she died two days later.

The Milford native was a junior nursing student. She was a former All State gymnast in high school.

More than 1,600 people have donated more than $75,000 to help her family.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.