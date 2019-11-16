What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

House impeachment deposition transcripts of Jennifer Williams and Tim Morrison released

Posted 4:14 PM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, November 16, 2019

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia who is a career foreign service officer, departs after a closed-door interview in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Saturday released transcripts of closed-door depositions of White House adviser Tim Morrison and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Morrison is deputy assistant to the President, and Williams is a special adviser to Pence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.