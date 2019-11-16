Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia who is a career foreign service officer, departs after a closed-door interview in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
House impeachment deposition transcripts of Jennifer Williams and Tim Morrison released
House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Saturday released transcripts of closed-door depositions of White House adviser Tim Morrison and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.
Morrison is deputy assistant to the President, and Williams is a special adviser to Pence.