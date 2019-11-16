New Haven holds “A Day of Joy” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN-- A "Day of Joy" for families in New Haven, thanks to a community effort to make sure they all have food on their plates for Thanksgiving.

"People are making a lot of decisions to buy food, pay my light bill, so we just take the opportunity to try to make sure that people are happy," said Pastor Brenda Adkins of His Divine Will Fellowship in Hamden.

She partners with the Knights of Columbus to invite families from the New Haven Public Schools system to enjoy a meal and take home everything they need to make their own for the holiday.

For children, the day also meant getting to pick out a brand-new winter coat and other essentials to stay warm during the cold months ahead.

"It means a lot because a lot of families are less fortunate and they don't have the means to buy their kids a coat," said Vegas Valentine, a dad from New Haven.

Organizers say they've been giving out items for six years and don't plan on stopping any time soon.