New Haven man killed in single-car crash overnight

NEW HAVEN – State Police say they are investigating why a car careened between a guardrail and barrier walls overnight, killing a man from the Elm City.

Police say 32-year-old Jason a. Goglas of Lombard Street was driving his Nissan Sentra on I-95 South about 2 a.m. Saturday. At Exit 47, the off-ramp to Route 34, the car struck the left guardrail, bounced off and struck the right side barrier wall, and came to rest against the left side barrier wall on Route 34.

Goglas was pronounced dead on the scene by New Haven EMS.

Police say the investigation into the crash is active. Anyone with any information can contact State Police Troop G in Bridgeport.