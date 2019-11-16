× Police searching for missing Waterbury bar owner; also trying to contact boyfriend

WATERBURY – A Waterbury bar owner has been reported missing, and police are searching for her and for her boyfriend.

Janet Avalo-Alvarez was reported missing on Wednesday night. She was last seen by coworkers and friends around 10:30 p.m. when she was working at “La Guakara Taina” on East Main Street in Waterbury. Alvarez’s vehicle was left in the rear parking lot behind the “La Guakara Tiana”.

She is described as about five feet, one inch tall and around 150 pounds. She has no known medical issues. Police say their attempts to contact Ms. Avalo-Alvarez via cell phone or social media have been unsuccessful.

Detectives are also attempting to locate and interview Mr. Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez. Peguero-Gomez resides on Ayers Street in Waterbury with Avalo-Alvarez. He is also co-owner/operator with her of the “La Guakara Taina Bar“ and the two are in a dating relationship, according to police.

Police say detectives have executed search warrants at La Guakara Taina in Waterbury, on the Nissan Altima belonging to Ms. Avalo-Alvarez, and the residence on Ayers Street shared by Peguero-gomez and Avalo-Alvarez.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ms. Janet Alvalo-Alvarez or Mr. Peguero-gomez are asked to call the Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪(203) 574-6941‬.