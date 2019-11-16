× Schiff calls out Mulvaney for not complying with subpoena to testify

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on Saturday again called on White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and others to comply with congressional subpoenas and testify before Congress in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Schiff said in a statement that Mulvaney “not only has refused to testify, but actively worked to block others from complying with subpoenas, and refused to provide Congress with documents relating to Trump’s suspension of Congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine.”

“This is the same Mick Mulvaney who publicly admitted from the White House podium that Trump withheld the military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations meant to help the President’s re-election campaign, and the same Mick Mulvaney who was a direct firsthand participant in and witness to the scheme,” Schiff continued.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Mulvaney for comment.

Last month, Mulvaney made a stunning admission at a White House press conference and confirmed Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine in part to pressure that country into investigating Democrats. Hours later, Mulvaney attempted to backtrack and denied ever making the admission.

Mulvaney first mulled joining an existing lawsuit and then instead filed his own lawsuit to determine whether he had to comply with a subpoena or follow instructions from the White House to defy it. He ultimately decided to follow the instructions from the White House.

Schiff accused Mulvaney of “hiding behind” the President and assisting in an effort to “conceal the truth.”

“If Mulvaney had evidence that contradicted what we’ve already heard, he’d be eager to testify and provide documents. Instead, he’s hiding behind, and assisting in, Trump’s efforts to conceal the truth from the American people,” Schiff said.

The statement from Schiff comes after a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, Mark Sandy, testified behind closed doors on Saturday. Sandy testified that he did not know why nearly $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine was withheld earlier this year, a source familiar with the testimony told CNN. He spoke about how unusual of a process it was that a political appointee came in, took over the apportionment process and placed a hold on the military aid, the source also said.

“It should come as no surprise to all Americans that when called, those who have dedicated themselves to serving in government under both Democratic and Republican Administrations have obeyed lawful subpoenas and testified in this impeachment inquiry about what they know, including today the senior-most career OMB official, Mark Sandy,” Schiff said.