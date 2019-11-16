Sunny, brisk and very cold today; watching an ocean storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 30s. But the breeze will make it feel like the 10s in the morning and 20s by afternoon.



On Sunday, morning sunshine will fade behind afternoon clouds with highs near 40 degrees. Then Sunday night into Monday there is a rising chance for some drizzle or a few showers as a big ocean storm approaches. Most of that storm will stay offshore. But we are anticipating gusty winds and at least a few showers heading into Monday. There is a chance for a brief period of freezing drizzle or sleet Monday morning, mainly in the hills. We don't have a lot of confidence on that yet but it's worth watching for the morning commute. We'll keep you posted.



There's another big ocean storm Wednesday of next week but this one looks even farther offshore.

At least next week looks a lot warmer! There will be a stretch of days in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

FORECAST

TODAY: Sunny, brisk and cold. High: Mid-upper 30s. Feels like 20s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy in the afternoon, chance evening drizzle/showers (after dark). High: Upper 30s-low 40s, mid 40s shore.

MONDAY: Windy, cloudy, few showers. High: low-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance AM shower then some clearing, milder. High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 40s -near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Chance showers. High: Mid-upper 40s.

