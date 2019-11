× 2 alarm fire breaks out in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A two alarm fire damaged a home Sunday evening.

Crews were called to 50 Gilbert Ave. just before 6pm when a fire broke out in a vacant space between the second and third floor. No one was injured.

Deputy Chief Tim Kieley said the fire was out but firefighters were still working on hot spots.

It was undetermined how many people were displaced, but Red Cross is assisting.