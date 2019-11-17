× A little warmer today but clouds coming in; rain and some glazing in NW hills tonight

Temps are climbing out of the teens and 20’s early this morning.

Sunshine will fade behind afternoon clouds with highs near 40 degrees this afternoon. Then tonight into Monday morning, there is a rising chance for some drizzle or a few showers as a big ocean storm approaches. This storm will come close enough to deliver periods of a cold rain Monday. We are anticipating gusty winds and some light icy spots, as there is a chance for a brief period of freezing drizzle/sleet Monday morning, mainly in the hills. There is at least some confidence that pockets of freezing drizzle and sleet could impact the Monday morning commute. We’ll continue to keep you posted.

There will be a few left over showers on Tuesday before skies clear out and high pressure builds in for Wednesday. A warm front will approach the area on Thursday with sunshine, followed by increasing afternoon clouds. The showers will hold off until Thursday night into Friday.

At least this week looks milder with highs in the 40s and 50s.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. Lows: 15-25.

SUNDAY: Early sun then increasing afternoon clouds, becoming breezy. Chance evening drizzle/showers (after dark). High: Upper 30s-low 40s, mid 40s shore.

MONDAY: Periods of rain, windy and chilly. High: 38-43.

TUESDAY: Chance for a few scattered showers, otherwise partly sunny. High: 45-50

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers, mild. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli