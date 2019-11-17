Berlin, Sheehan and Hamden in the mix for the final ‘Game of the Week’ for 2019
The high school football regular season is nearing a close and this will be the final edition of ‘Game of the Week’ for 2019.
The Redcoats head to New Britain as Berlin looks to secure themselves a playoff spot on Friday night. Two tri-op teams are battling it out as Stafford/East Windsor/Somers takes on SMSA/University/Classical. In the SCC, Hamden will take on Sheehan as each hopes for a final playoff push.
Vote early and often for your final Game of the Week. The winner will be chosen Wednesday night and revealed on the Fox 61 News at 10pm.
