Early morning fire evacuates Canton home

Posted 2:57 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, November 17, 2019

CANTON – Fire departments in Canton were woken up early Sunday morning to a structure fire.

Smoke alarms awoke the residents of the fire, allowing them to evacuate with no injuries sustained.

At 3:34 a.m., a call came in about a structure fire on the deck of a house located at 571 Cherry Brook Road in North Canton. Upon arrival, crews saw plumes of smoke coming up from the back deck.

Firefighters pulled the line through the front door and successfully contained the fire.

The scene was cleared by 5:00 a.m. after an overhaul of the deck area and thermal imaging were completed on the home to assess damages.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office

