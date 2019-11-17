What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Norwich fire damages home, kills 3 pets

Posted 6:43 PM, November 17, 2019, by

NORWICH — A fire Sunday damaged a home and killed three pets.

Deputy Chief Bernard Herz, of Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 said the fire started in the back of the home and when crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the house.  All Norwich fire companies helped fight the fire and surrounding towns were called for mutual aid.

Herz said four pets were saved, however, a dog and two cats died in the fire. No people were injured in the fire.

The fire marshal is still determining the exact cause

 

