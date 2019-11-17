What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Springfield communications chief suspended after casino arrest

Posted 6:29 PM, November 17, 2019, by

MGM Springfield Casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.  — Springfield’s communications director has been suspended after she was arrested at the MGM Springfield casino and charged with property destruction.

The Republican newspaper reports that Marian Sullivan was arrested at the downtown casino around 3 a.m. Sunday. State police say Sullivan damaged property at a casino restaurant and vandalized cars in a parking garage. A police spokesman said she appeared to be intoxicated.

It was not immediately clear if Sullivan has obtained an attorney.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he was “shocked and very disturbed” by the arrest. He said he’s hopeful Sullivan “will seek the help that she seems to need.”

Sarno said Sullivan will be suspended until her case has gone through the court process. He referred other questions to his chief of staff, who declined to comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.