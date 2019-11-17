× State first responders prepare to attend funeral for fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER — State emergency responders are preparing to attend Monday’s funeral for a Worcester firefighter who died in the line of duty last week.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 44 Temple Street, for Lt Jason Menard who died last week in a house fire. The city is expecting a large gathering of firefighters from all over Massachusetts and New England – including many from Connecticut.

Burial will immediately follow the funeral where Lieutenant Menard will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, Cambridge Street.

For those who would like to help his family and honor the sacrifice Lt. Jason Menard has made for others, donations are now being accepted through the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation. 100% of the donations collected will go directly to Jason’s family.

Donations are being accepted at https://events.fmpevents.com/e/menardchildrensfund

Donations can be mailed to:

Worcester Fire Department Credit Union

34 Glennie St.

Worcester, MA 01605

Checks payable to: PFFM Foundation care of The Menard Children’s Fund

The PFFM Foundation is a registered 501c3.