2 men arrested in connection with Manchester overdose death

MANCHESTER — Two men were arrested Monday in connection with an overdose death that happened earlier this year.

Police said they responded to a home in the area of Wetherell Street on calls of an unresponsive man who later was identified as Dustin Deschenes,35 of Manchester. Dustin was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later determined by officials that fentanyl/heroin were contributing factors.

Through an investigation, police found that Dustin’s brother, Dylan Deschenes, 33 of Manchester, got the drugs from Kahari Belcher, 25 of Hartford.

Both men are facing the same charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court December 3.