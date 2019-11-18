Winter Weather advisory for Monday morning

Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
This morning, there is a rising chance for some drizzle an ocean storm approaches. While we are not expecting a lot of precipitation, with temperatures below freezing this could lead to a few slick spots heading into the morning commute. There is a better chance for this happening in the hills, but just in case, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern four counties of Connecticut.

While most of an approaching ocean storm will stay offshore, today still looks like a pretty "blah" day. We are anticipating a cloudy, breezy and chilly day with a few scattered showers out there.

As the storm is pulling away, another disturbance will cause steady rain to fill in late tonight into Tuesday morning. Then as some cooler air fills in, rain could end as a period of ice or snow in spots. This is more likely for the northwest hills. Any rain/mix should taper off mid-morning with a drying trend in the afternoon. Skies should clear in time for sunset Tuesday night.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday with dry and seasonable weather continuing through Thursday.  Friday looks warmer with highs in the 50s and the chance for a few showers. This will be followed by colder but dry weather heading into this weekend.

FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few showers. High: 38-43.

TONIGHT: Rain showers with some early morning wintry mix possible in the hills. Lows: 32-38.

TUESDAY:  AM rain/mix then some clearing. High: low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers, mild. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler.  Highs: 40s.

