A Thanksgiving tradition: Talking turkey — and delivering

CHESHIRE – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there is a force coming together to help the less fortunate.

The Hometown Foundation, the charitable arm the Cheshire based food distributor Bozzuto’s Inc has enlisted their corporate partners to gather the goods, turkeys and all the trimming to give to families in need for the holiday. This year the plan is to deliver 15,500 turkeys to families in need.

“We’re really pushing the envelope,” said Chris Sferruzzo, the Executive Vice president of Bozzuto’s. He added, “we’re at 15, 500 turkeys and this year going not just to New York – we are going from Philadelphia to Massachusetts and everywhere in between.”

Working with partners like IGA Markets and Marcum Accounting, Bozzuto’s will be making turkey deliveries to different cities across the state beginning this weekend.

Mackenzie Doyle, Bozzuto’s director of events said, “giving a turkey to someone is simplest thing but you make their year, we’re bringing families together.”