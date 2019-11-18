× Boyfriend of missing Waterbury woman considered person of interest

WATERBURY — Police said Monday that they consider the boyfriend of missing Waterbury woman a person of interest in her disappearance.

Janet Avalo Alvarez opened her bar on East Main Street in Waterbury on November 12 at 9 p.m. The restaurant was never closed that night and, according to Waterbury police, her car was left in the parking lot behind the restaurant.

Detectives are also attempting to locate and interview Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez. Peguero-Gomez resides on Ayers Street in Waterbury with Avalo-Alvarez. He is also co-owner/operator with her of the “La Guakara Taina Bar“ and the two are in a dating relationship, according to police. Police are considering him a person of interest.

Police said they know Peguero-Gomez’s car, a 2010 Toyota Corolla left Waterbury at 1:01 am on November 14. It was recorded going over the George Washington Bridge in New York at 2:34 am and found nine hours later in a parking lot at Newark International Airport.

Police have been unable to get in contact with her boyfriend so far, who is the co-owner of the bar with Janet. Both are originally from the Dominican Republic but have been in Connecticut since they were teenagers.She is described as about five feet, one inch tall and around 150 pounds. She has no known medical issues. Police say their attempts to contact Ms. Avalo-Alvarez via cell phone or social media have been unsuccessful.

Detectives are also attempting to locate and interview Mr. Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez. Peguero-Gomez resides on Ayers Street in Waterbury with Avalo-Alvarez. He is also co-owner/operator with her of the “La Guakara Taina Bar“ and the two are in a dating relationship, according to police.

Police said they had no record of domestic incidents between the two and are asking if anyone has information on whereabouts of Peguero-Gomez.