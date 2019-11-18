Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese recalled, potential plastic danger

HARTFORD — Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential risk of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production.

A press release issued by the company aid the issued was discovered when a consumer notified them. The consumer reportedly found a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six complaints, but no reports of illnesses or injury at this time.

These are the following products being recalled:

Around 9,500 cases of cottage cheese are being recalled.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.