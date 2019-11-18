× Fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard laid to rest Monday

WORCESTER — Fallen Worcester firefighter Lieutenant Jason Menard is to be laid to rest Monday morning.

39-year-old Menard was trapped in a 4-alarm house fire last Wednesday. He was able to help two other firefighters to the exit but was unable to get out himself. He and the crew went into the house after receiving calls that an adult and child were trapped inside.

Sunday night, hundreds of firefighters lined up to pay their respects at the wake.

Monday morning in Worcester, a procession of firefighters will lineup in Washington Square ahead of Menard’s funeral. The funeral will take place a Saint John’s Church in Worcester at 11 a.m.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.

Firefighters from Hartford ware expected to join others from around the country in saying goodbye to Menard.