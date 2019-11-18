400 bags of heroin, multiple guns seized by police, three people arrested in connection with Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY — Three men were arrested Monday in connection with two 2018 shootings.

Police said that through an extensive investigation they were able to get warrants for arrest of Ezra Alves, 19 of Watertown.

Alves was wanted for his involvement in two separate shootings that happened in October and November 2018 in the Brooklyn section of Waterbury. During these shootings, people were injured by the gunfire.

Police got search warrants to search two different addresses in the areas of Kimberly Lane and Waterville Street.

During the search three people were arrested. Police said that these men were known members of the local “960 Gang.”

Police seized over 400 bags of heroin, two handguns, two assault weapons, one high-capacity magazine, and 75 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects have been identified as Ezra Alves, Jaivuan Mcknight, Malik Bayon. All three are facing a variety of charges including, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with a police officer, and reckless endangerment.

All of the suspects were arraigned Monday in court.