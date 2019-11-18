Meal House: Low-FODMAP Thanksgiving Recipes

Read more recipes here on goodnessgraciousliving.com!
Low-FODMAP Thanksgiving Stuffing
A low-FODMAP twist on a classic recipe
Ingredients
- 1 16 oz loaf of sourdough bread cubed
- 4 tbsp garlic-infused oil divided
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1/4 cup chopped scallions green parts only
- 2 cups low-FODMAP chicken stock
- 2 tbsp fresh sage leaves chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tsp celery seeds
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 tsp salt or up to 1 tsp if using low-sodium broth
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
Instructions
-
Preheat the oven to 275F. Cube the bread and place it in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast in the oven until dry, turning occasionally, about 25 minutes. This step can be done up to 2 days in advance. Cool to room temperature and place cubes in a large bowl.
-
Remove the bread from the oven and heat the oven to 375F,
-
In a small pan, pour 3 tbsp of oil and add 1 tbsp of butter and heat on medium until the butter is melted. Add the chopped scallions and cook until soft, about 45-60 seconds. Add in the sage, thyme and celery seeds and heat for 30 seconds.
-
Pour the herbal mixture over the bread in the large bowl and stir to coat.
-
In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, salt, pepper, and broth together and pour over the bread mixture.
-
In a lightly greased baking dish, transfer the mixture and drizzle the remaining 1 tbsp of oil on top. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes.
-
Remove foil and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the top is slightly brown.
-
Serve warm.
Recipe Notes
This recipe can be made in advance and baked on the day of serving. Bring the dish to room temperature before cooking or add 10 minutes to the covered cooking time.