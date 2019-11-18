Meriden city councilman speaks out after being accused of assaulting two judicial marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN-- The Meriden City Councilman whose charges were dismissed last Friday, after an altercation with law enforcement is speaking out.

Miguel Castro’s charges were dismissed this past Friday after being accused of assaulting two judicial marshals in December of 2018.

Miguel Castro has been in and out of the courts approximately 12 times.

The charges stemmed from the councilman being arrested when he and others went to the Meriden city courthouse to assist a New Haven family.

An undocumented father of five was to be released from state custody and immigrant rights advocates were concerned he might be detained by State Marshals and ICE.

In a video released exclusively to FOX61 we see more Into the altercation when Castro got into a struggle with officers.

“They were just unhinged,” said Castro who then continued and said, “He had me in this full body lock, put me on the ground, push me and push me and continue to drag me out of the sallyport and all I’m thinking is that 15-year-old girl who 17 old girl.”

According to police, Castro started the fight with police and assaulted a judicial marshal, but even the prosecutor said he had a hard time connecting the dots.

“The information I had in the police report, there was a situation with Councilman Castro went around from behind and engaged the Marshals," said the prosecutor. "There was video evidence and observe in great detail and the video evidence doesn’t match the information in the report.”

“There is no pushing, no spitting, nobody’s calling anybody pigs, we were just there to make sure we were recording and documenting what was happening,” responded Castro.

Castro said this incident should have never happened and right now all he can do is move forward.

“For me...engage into a much larger conversation, in a public setting where we can hold both the system in the process accountable by crafting legislation,” said Castro.