Milford man charged with illegal possession of multiple assault weapons

MILFORD — A Milford man was arrested Monday for allegedly being in illegal possession of 10 assault weapons, along with other gun-related charges.

On May 27, 2018, police responded to Brenner’s home for a welfare check. Brenner, 38, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for further medical evaluation.

According to the arrest warrant, Brenner had multiple guns and ammunition. This was all seized by police during the welfare check.

After a year-long investigation by police, it was discovered that Brenner had bought the guns illegally.

Brenner claimed that he filed and sent the correct paperwork to state police, but the distributor must not have filed it correctly.

The suspect is accused of being in possession of:

LWRC M6A2-S – 5.56 caliber Rifle

LWRC M6A2-PSD – 5.56 caliber Rifle

LWRC M6A5 –5.56 caliber Rifle

IZHMASH SAIGA -12 gauge shotgun

FNH FS2000-5.56 caliber Rifle

FNH PS90 -5.56 caliber Rifle

Ruger 22/45 Mark 3 –.22LR

3 Walther P22’s

Along with facing illegal possession of a weapon charges, Brenner is also facing multiple charges for illegal possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of armored piercing ammo.

Brenner is scheduled to appear in court December 10.