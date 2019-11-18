× Nationwide Operation Santa set to begin

Operation Santa was announced Monday by the United States Postal Service.

Every year thousands of children write letters to Santa varying in their gift selection. Operation Santa allows people and organizations to adopt a letter for those who need a little extra magic during their holiday season.

Once a letter is adopted, a person or organization can send a response and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

This year, letters sent to Santa from 15 cities across the country are included. Below is the list of cities participating:

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL*

Cleveland, OH

Denver, CO

Grand Rapids, MI

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY*

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Sacramento, CA

San Jaun, PR

Washington, DC

People in New York and Chicago have the opportunity of adopting letters online or in person.

If you are interested in adopting a letter for Operation Santa, click here.

Operation Santa started in 1912.