× New ‘Disney Dance Upon a Dream’ tour to make a stop in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD — If you love the Disney classics and dancing, there’s a new show you may not want to miss!

The company announced its production, Disney Dance Upon a Dream will be at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Saturday, April 4 2020.

According to tour officials, the show takes the cast on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world that features a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined.

The production is centered around a present-day heroine and steps into the magical world of Disney.

Audiences can expect to expect to see a twist on video and music from some of the most beloved films, like Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Moana and Cinderella.

Singer, actress and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler is starring in the production, officials say.

Ziegler is currently starring in the YouTube series “Total Eclipse.”

Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50 and are available for purchase at Oakdale.com.

For more information, visit the Toyota Oakdale Theatre or Disney Dance Tour website.