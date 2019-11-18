New Haven Police release 911 tapes from incident of stolen car with kids inside

Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
Posted 8:21 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31PM, November 18, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police have released the 911 tapes from an incident where two  young kids were kidnapped when the car they were riding was stolen.

The incident happened on November 8 and resulted in two teenagers getting arrested.

The mother of the children called police initially to tell police about what had just happened. The mother was picking up a child at the Roberto Clemente Elementary School that evening when the car was stolen.

The children were later found by police uninjured and reunited with their mother that evening. The two teens arrested face multiple charges including larceny, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

