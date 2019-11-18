× New London teen arrested for pellet gun at school

NEW LONDON — Police arrested a teen Monday for having pellet gun at school.

On Monday, police were called to New London High School for the report of a student with a pellet gun and marijuana on them. The weapon was secured without incident prior to police arrival.

Police arrested John R. Parker, 18, of New London. Parker was arrested for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and issued an infraction for Possession of Marijuana.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and assigned a court date of 12/02/2019.