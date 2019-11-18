Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

New London teen arrested for pellet gun at school

Posted 4:37 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, November 18, 2019

John Parker

NEW LONDON — Police arrested a teen Monday for having pellet gun at school.

On Monday, police were called to New London High School for the report of a student with a pellet gun and marijuana on them. The weapon was secured without incident prior to police arrival.

Police arrested John R. Parker, 18, of New London. Parker was arrested for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, and issued an infraction for Possession of Marijuana.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and assigned a court date of 12/02/2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.