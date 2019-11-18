× New tenants look for fill vacated Toys R Us storefronts in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Two new tenants are expected to fill the vacated Toys R Us storefronts in West Hartford.

West Hartford economic development specialist Kristen Gorski told FOX61 on Monday, that the empty buildings will be leased to EDGE Fitness and Ultra Beauty.

The Edge Fitness is expected to open next month in the old Toys R Us building.

The West Hartford town council approved last week to allow Ultra to lease 10,000 square feet of the 30,000 square foot Babies R Us building.

FOX61 was told that Ultra has not officially signed its lease because they waiting for municipal due to restrictions. That announcement is expected to be soon.