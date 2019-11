× Person struck by a train causes delays on Metro-North New Haven Line

NEW HAVEN– The New Haven Line has been delayed due to a person being struck in Pelham/Mt. Vernon East.

Metro-Railroad North said that the passengers could experience delays of 30 to 45 minutes.

The incident has caused limited track availability/speed restrictions in the area.

