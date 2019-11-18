Ridgefield man charged in baseball beating of mother

Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
RIDGEFIELD — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man they say beat his mother with a baseball bat.

Ridgefield police tell The News-Times that Colin Donnelly was charged with first-degree assault and was being held on $250,000 bond after the alleged attack on Friday pending arraignment Monday.

The case was not listed in court records and it was not clear if the suspect had an attorney.

The 55-year-old woman was transported to Danbury Hospital by Ridgefield paramedics with what were said to be serious injuries.

Police in a statement said “an individual in need of medical attention was located and assisted by officers and Ridgefield Fire Department staff.”

