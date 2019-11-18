Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Some Yale vets upset over student’s Veterans Day protest

Posted 4:21 PM, November 18, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN  — A Veterans Day protest in which a student placed red-painted latex gloves around a display of small American flags has stirred some controversy at Yale University.

Senior Casey Odesser says her act was meant as a reminder of the death associated with U.S. military conflicts, not to disrespect members of the armed services.

But student Jake Fischer, who served as a medic in Afghanistan, questions why she chose to target a display honoring veterans, who do not set U.S. policy.

He says the blood on his hands and latex gloves usually came from helping save lives.

Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart says the school will always stand behind the right of students to protest, but also honors the service of veterans and is “deeply proud to count many in its community.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.