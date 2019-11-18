× Stag Arms to move to Wyoming

NEW BRITAIN — The firearms manufacturer Stag Arms announced Monday that they are relocating the company to Wyoming.

Stag’s Board of Directors announced that Chad Larsen has been appointed Stag’s President. They announced that it will be relocating to Cheyenne, WY, by the end of the year.

Stag Arms was bought by White Wolf Capital LLC in Feb. 2016 after the founder Mark Malkowski and the company plead guilty to federal firearms charges.

The company said the announcement is a part of the company’s strategic initiative to significantly improve the overall customer experience.

Elie Azar, Founder and CEO of White Wolf Capital, LLC, which owns a controlling interest in Stag Arms, said, “We decided it was time to do a complete refresh of the Company. We needed to solve for three things: visionary customer-centric leadership, a business-friendly, pro-growth economic environment, and a cultural climate that reflects Stag’s brand image of independence and free spiritedness. I am pleased to report that we have found a solution that hits all these points.”