WOLCOTT — Police responded to the area near Nichols Road and Wolcott Road Tuesday night.

Wolcott police said that they received a tip that there was a body in the woods and responded to the scene.

Waterbury were also notified and are now working with Wolcott in a joint investigation.

Police said that they are working to identify a body and that they expect more details will be released later in the evening.

This is a developing story.