Brent's Got Your Back: Bitcoin scam, fake Kohls coupon

HARTFORD — On Tuesday’s segment of Brent’s Got Your Back, Brent talked about a Bitcoin scam out of South Windsor and how you can protect yourself from a coupon scam involving Kohl’s.

South Windsor police are warning the public about a Bitcoin scam that involves police and banking impersonation.

Police say it happened on the November 14, when a woman received a call stating the federal government was looking for her because her social security was being used in taxes.

Police say the woman was then connected to another suspect who identified themselves as a Manchester police officer.

The fake cop also advised the victim– the only way to confirm identity is to send money via Bitcoin from a convenience store in Manchester.

Similar to the Costco Scam, a Facebook post falsely claims the retailer is giving away 100-dollar vouchers for the Kohl’s 57th anniversary.

To get the fake voucher, the post asks consumers to answer a few questions on a survey. Don’t be fooled by this. A good rule of thumb to follow: if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.