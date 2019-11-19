× Bristol man accused of human trafficking, promoting prostitution to appear in court

BRISTOL — A Bristol man is due in court Tuesday following his arrest on an outstanding warrant last week.

35-year-old Guy Fletcher, of Bristol was arrested on November 10 on a warrant that charged him with Human Trafficking and Promoting Prostitution.

According to Southington Police, Fletcher’s arrest resulted from an investigation that started in December 2018.

Last year, police responded to a local motel on reports of a dispute between a male and female.

Upon arrival officers say a female was located, but the male had already left the scene.

Police said in a statement that the female reported Fletcher had been acting as her pimp, arranging dates for her at various motels throughout the state and was withholding money and property from her as a means to control her.

After further investigation, police discovered that a second victim could be identified as having been trafficking by Fletcher as well.

An arrest warrant was granted in May 2019.

Fletcher posted a $100,000 court set bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain Court Tuesday.