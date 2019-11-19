61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Connecticut state police sergeant arrested, charged with assault with a motor vehicle

Posted 3:26 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, November 19, 2019

SOUTHBURY — A Connecticut state police sergeant was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash.

John McDonald is facing multiple charges including second degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence, and reckless driving.

McDonald has been on administrative suspension on since November 14. He has been a member of the state police for 13 years.

The crash happened in September and involved two cars. According to the accident report, the mother and daughter inside the other car, suffered minor injuries and Sergeant McDonald was taken away in an ambulance.

Body camera was obtained by FOX61 of the crash.

McDonald is scheduled to appear in court December 2.

