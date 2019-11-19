× Dabate trial scheduled for April 2020

VERNON — The trial of Richard Dabate in connection with the death of his wife Connie will start next spring.

Court sources said the date for the trial was set in a hearing Tuesday. Jury selection will begin in March and the trial will begin in April.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for January 27, 2020

The state said they have approximately 163 witnesses and approximately 45 expert witnesses. The judge told both parties that the list of witnesses and experts will likely be narrowed down.

The list of experts and witnesses has not been made public yet. The judge said schedule is “very firm”.

Connie Dabate died in the couple’s Ellington home in December 2015.

Rick Dabate was arrested and charged with her murder on April 14, 2017. He is free on $1 million bond