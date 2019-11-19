× Former Norwich counselor sentence to prison for medicaid fraud

ROCKY HILL — A former Norwich counselor was sentenced to prison Tuesday for Medicaid fraud.

Susan Britt,48 of Norwich, will serve two and a half years in prison for billing the government health insurance program for thousands of dollars in fraudulent claims for herself and others.

Britt also paid $51,804.77 in restitution back to Medicaid. She relinquished her professional license as a counselor as part as her agreement withe the judge.

Britt ran a business called An Inner Peace from her home. She would meet with patients with mental, behavioral, and emotional disorders.

According to the affidavit, Britt submitted fraudulent claims totaling more than $91,000 for 17 patients and another for $103,00 in fraudulent claims for herself and family.