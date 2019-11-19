Former Patriots tight end ‘Gronk’ announces music festival
MIAMI — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he’d be holding his own music festival during ‘Big Game Weekend’.
The festival, called “Gronk Beach’, will take place on Miami Beach.
Slated to play is Diplo, Kaskade, Carnage, plus others.
The festival begins on February 1st.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday.
I am going for the championship of partying in Miami with my very own music festival during Big Game Weekend: @GronkBeach presented by @MonsterEnergy! Located right on the sand of Miami Beach with all my favorite artists: @DIPLO | @KASKADE | @richforever | @official_flo | @CARNAGE | @3LAU, an open bar, and amazing food! See you in Miami on Saturday, Feb 1st @GronkBeach! Tickets on sale on Thursday @11AM EST. Register now at www.GronkBeach.com