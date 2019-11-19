Former Patriots tight end ‘Gronk’ announces music festival

Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
CHANDLER, AZ - JANUARY 28: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX Media Availability on January 28, 2015 at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he’d be holding his own music festival during ‘Big Game Weekend’.

The festival, called “Gronk Beach’, will take place on Miami Beach.

Slated to play is Diplo, Kaskade, Carnage, plus others.

The festival begins on February 1st.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday.

 

