Former Patriots tight end ‘Gronk’ announces music festival

I am going for the championship of partying in Miami with my very own music festival during Big Game Weekend: @GronkBeach presented by @MonsterEnergy! Located right on the sand of Miami Beach with all my favorite artists: @DIPLO | @KASKADE | @richforever | @official_flo | @CARNAGE | @3LAU, an open bar, and amazing food! See you in Miami on Saturday, Feb 1st @GronkBeach! Tickets on sale on Thursday @11AM EST. Register now at www.GronkBeach.com