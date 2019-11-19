× Hamden PD recommendation: Officer in New Haven shooting incident should be fired

HAMDEN — The Acting Hamden Police Chief has recommended that Officer Devin Eaton be fired for his actions in connection with the police involved shooting in New Haven in April.

A statement from police said:

Chief John Cappiello has preferred departmental charges against Officer Devin Eaton and has recommended that the Hamden Board of Police Commissioners terminate his employment. The charges and recommendation stem from Officer Eaton’s actions on April 16, 2019, when he discharged his service weapon thirteen (13) times at an unarmed couple in New Haven.

Eaton, who is currently on unpaid administrative leave (will remain so until the resolution of this case), has also been charged criminally in connection with the incident.

The departmental charges were issued on Friday, November 15th and served personally on Officer Eaton on Saturday, November 16th. The charges were conveyed to the Board of Police Commissioners, with a letter that was delivered today, November 19th, to Chairman Michael Iezzi.

Eaton appeared in New Haven Superior Court on Nov. 5 on assault and reckless endangerment charges and pled not guilty.

On April 16, Hamden police were investigating a report of a possible armed robbery at a gas station.

While investigating, police found a car suspected to be involved on Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue over the town line in New Haven. Paul Witherspoon III, 21, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, were in the car.

Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale University Terrance Pollock, confronted the suspects of the car. Shots were fired by police. Washington was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witherspoon was not injured.

Eaton has been placed on administrative leave. Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.