61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Hebron fire lieutenant critically injured responding to structure fire in Lebanon

Posted 12:50 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, November 19, 2019

LEBANON — A Hebron fire lieutenant was critically injured in a fire at 701 Tobacco Road in Lebanon Monday.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the Hebron Fire Department was dispatched as mutual aid to the town of Lebanon.

Crews were responding to  what was originally reported as a chimney fire and upgraded to a structure fire.

According to officials, while responding to the fire, Lt. Eric Saunders’ vehicle left the road striking a tree.

Another firefighter arrived on  scene and immediately radioed for help — Lieutenant Saunders was unconscious requiring extrication and Advanced Life Support.

A Hebron Fire spokesperson confirmed Saunders was  transported to Hartford Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.