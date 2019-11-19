× Hebron fire lieutenant critically injured responding to structure fire in Lebanon

LEBANON — A Hebron fire lieutenant was critically injured in a fire at 701 Tobacco Road in Lebanon Monday.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the Hebron Fire Department was dispatched as mutual aid to the town of Lebanon.

Crews were responding to what was originally reported as a chimney fire and upgraded to a structure fire.

According to officials, while responding to the fire, Lt. Eric Saunders’ vehicle left the road striking a tree.

Another firefighter arrived on scene and immediately radioed for help — Lieutenant Saunders was unconscious requiring extrication and Advanced Life Support.

A Hebron Fire spokesperson confirmed Saunders was transported to Hartford Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition at this time.