× House Dem Leaders: Tolling cars is off the table

HARTFORD — State Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday that they are not going to consider tolls for passenger cars and instead are proposing to enact tolls on trucks.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) asked the Governor to consider truck-only tolls on 12 of the 14 bridges in the Governor’s transportation proposal CT2030. The House leadership proposal eliminates Rt. 9 (little truck traffic) and the Wilbur Cross and Merritt Parkways which does not allow commercial vehicle traffic.

“Trucks do 80-percent of the damage to our roads and bridges and many come from out of state,” said Majority Leader Ritter. “We believe that truck-only tolls on select bridges, in a manner similar to what other states do, are legal and will provide Connecticut with the revenue stream needed to secure low interest federal transportation loans.”

A statement said, “The new proposal for truck-only tolls avoids the potential legal peril that was faced by the Governor’s original plan for truck-only tolls on the interstate highway system by placing truck-only tolls on select bridges. It also heads off any concerns about tolling passenger vehicles.”

It went on to say, “Under the proposal, truck-only tolling rates would be similar to rates in New York. The Connecticut Department of Transportation has estimated that truck-only tolls could raise approximately $150 million annually.”