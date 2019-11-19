HPD: Man in custody after stolen car recovered, children found safe at school

HARTFORD — Two children were found safe after a car was stolen outside a Hartford daycare Tuesday morning.

Police say a Hartford mother had stopped at a daycare near Barbour Street and Capen Street to drop off a third child just before 9 a.m. According to police, the mother left the two children, an 8-year-old and 9-year-old, in the car.

Within a few seconds, the car was taken by an adult male suspect. The mother believed the children were still inside the car and called 911.

Police say a patrol officer who knew the area well checked behind the building at 30 Gillett Street where he found the car. The suspect was still in the car, and rammed the police cruiser twice before he was apprehended. According to police, the suspect had a ‘considerable’ amount of marijuana and a gun.

The gun was not pulled on police.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

The police also learned soon after that the children were safe. While the mother was inside, one of the children saw the school bus and got on while the other saw a family friend, and took a ride with the friend. One child went to a Hartford school, while the other went to a Bloomfield school.

It’s unsure at this time if the mother faces any charges for leaving the two children in the car.

Update 2: Children exited the vehicle and got on bus as mom was momentarily in day care facility. Mom returned, saw car and kids gone-called 911. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

Update: Vehicle recovered in rear of 30 Gillett St. Children are SAFE. More information to follow — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

BOLO- Stolen motor vehicle w/2 kids (girls)inside, ages 8 & 9. Stolen from Barbour St/Capen St. 2004 gray Honda Civic 4door. CT reg AN85294. Call 911 if seen. Please share! -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019