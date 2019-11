× HPD: Stolen car recovered, 8 and 9-year-old girls inside are safe

HARTFORD — Police say a stolen vehicle has been recovered at 30 Gillett Street.

According to a tweet by Hartford Police, the two young girls, ages 8 and 9 that were in the care are now safe.

The car described as a 2004 gray Honda Civic 4-door, license plate CT AN85294 was stolen from the Barbour, Capen Street area Tuesday morning.

FOX61 will provide more updates as the become available.

Update: Vehicle recovered in rear of 30 Gillett St. Children are SAFE. More information to follow — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

BOLO- Stolen motor vehicle w/2 kids (girls)inside, ages 8 & 9. Stolen from Barbour St/Capen St. 2004 gray Honda Civic 4door. CT reg AN85294. Call 911 if seen. Please share! -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019