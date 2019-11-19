× Man arrested, identified as suspect in recent Windsor Locks car break-ins

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police say a man they believe is responsible for a recent surge in car break-ins and thefts in Windsor Locks is in custody.

34-year-old, Gearoid O’Connor faced a Enfield Superior Court judge Tuesday morning on several charges stemming from these incidents.

According to Windsor Locks Police, officers responded to reports of a suspicious man standing next to a homeowner’s vehicle with the passenger door open in the area of 477 North Street at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

The complainant told police they yelled at the suspect which prompted the suspect to immediately run away

WLPD obtained a description of the suspect from the caller and surveillance video.

Officials say a male matching the suspect description, was spotted by detectives walking east on North Street, a short distance away. He began to run again into the darkness.\

Enfield Police’s K-9 unit was called for mutual aid and officers were able to pick up and track a strong scent.

The K-9 team tracked the suspect to the rear of C&S Distributors and Evergreen tree service, where officers saw the suspect running across the parking lot into a tree line.

WLPD said in a release, the K9 followed and located numerous suspected stolen items on the ground that were discarded by the suspect.

Eventually the suspect discarded some of his clothing to avoid identification by police as he appeared from the wood line of the Reed Park baseball field.

Police detained the suspect and he uncooperative.

O’Connor was identified as the suspect by a WLPD detective who had spotted him earlier.

After further investigation, police found and recovered suspected stolen goods from a Motel 6 room, where O’Connor was staying.

O’Connor was charged with Simple Trespass, 3rd-degree Burglary, 6th-degree Larceny and Interfering with police.\

He was placed on a $100,000.00 bond. It has not been confirmed is O’Connor posted bond.